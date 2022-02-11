Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $44.86

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.86, but opened at $43.67. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 2,723 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,390 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 463,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

