Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 7.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.32. 1,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $628.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.