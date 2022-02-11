Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 19,782 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

