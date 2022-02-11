CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,160 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

