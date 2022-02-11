CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of CGI worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. 1,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

