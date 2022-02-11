ChampionX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

CHX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 3.02.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChampionX stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

