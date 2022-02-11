ChampionX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
CHX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 3.02.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChampionX stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
