Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 740,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,494. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

