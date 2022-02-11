Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,647,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

