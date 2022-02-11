Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $33.80. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 3,650 shares.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

