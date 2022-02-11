Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 367,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

