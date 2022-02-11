Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Chemours updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.70 EPS.

Chemours stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 182,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,851. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

