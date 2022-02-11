Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 5,248.9% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 5,248.9% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGIFF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

