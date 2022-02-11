China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LFC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

