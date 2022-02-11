China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.24

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

