Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 225,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,895. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.02.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.