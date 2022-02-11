Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 225,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,895. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.02.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

