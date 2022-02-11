ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 1,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.
About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.
