ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 1,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

