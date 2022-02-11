Christopher Bedi Sells 700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40.

NYSE:NOW opened at $610.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.50, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

