Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of CHUY opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $531.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

