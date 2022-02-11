Cigna (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cigna by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

