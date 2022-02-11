CinCor Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:CINC) Quiet Period Set To End on February 16th

CinCor Pharma’s (NASDAQ:CINC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 16th. CinCor Pharma had issued 12,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $193,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During CinCor Pharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

CINC stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

