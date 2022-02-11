Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

