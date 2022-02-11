Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

