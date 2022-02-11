Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

