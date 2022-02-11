Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $465,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,300 shares of company stock worth $14,703,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.