Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $68.87. 522,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,376,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

