Citigroup Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

