Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.44).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,594.50 ($35.08) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.92.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

