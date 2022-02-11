Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $171,333.64 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.