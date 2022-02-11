Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

NYSE CMTG opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,892,000. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 5.62% of Claros Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

