Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Acquired by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Class Acceleration worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLAS opened at $9.76 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

