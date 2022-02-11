Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Clean Harbors worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

