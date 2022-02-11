CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CLSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 15,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $388.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CleanSpark by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CleanSpark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

