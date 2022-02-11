Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 3,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

