CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head to Head Review

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 4 21 0 2.84

Intuit has a consensus target price of $664.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.38 $6.82 million N/A N/A Intuit $9.63 billion 16.39 $2.06 billion $7.56 73.75

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Intuit 20.28% 22.39% 14.17%

Summary

Intuit beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.