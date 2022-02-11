CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of CME stock traded down $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $244.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,283. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CME Group stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

