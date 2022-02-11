Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)
