Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,531 ($34.23) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,532.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,549.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.35), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($333,468.56). Insiders have bought a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

