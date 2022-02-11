Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.09

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.09 and traded as low as C$81.19. Cogeco shares last traded at C$82.15, with a volume of 12,707 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.09.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9899995 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.