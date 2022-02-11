Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.02. Coherent has a 52 week low of $220.40 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

