ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 73.2% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 76.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.35 million and $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,500,893,605 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

