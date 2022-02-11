Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

