Comparing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIA Group and Vericity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.65 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Vericity $147.83 million 0.59 -$25.03 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIA Group and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIA Group beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

