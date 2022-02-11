Comparing Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 6.47% 7.42% 6.23%

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prosus has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prosus and POLA Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 7 0 3.00 POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Prosus presently has a consensus target price of $129.50, suggesting a potential upside of 697.41%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prosus is more favorable than POLA Orbis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosus and POLA Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.12 billion 25.65 $7.45 billion N/A N/A POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.06 $43.54 million $0.49 31.36

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than POLA Orbis.

Summary

Prosus beats POLA Orbis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

