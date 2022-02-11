Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

CPG opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($24.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,371 ($18.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,820.50 ($24.62). The firm has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

