Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of CMP opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

