COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 363,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $5,945,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

