Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

