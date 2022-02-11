CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CEIX opened at $30.23 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

