Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $43,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

