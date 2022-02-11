Contrasting Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 7 0 2.88 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $18.10 billion 2.15 $1.09 billion N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capgemini beats AgileThought on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, France, United Kingdom and Ireland, the Rest of Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

